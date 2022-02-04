UrduPoint.com

Putin, Macron Discuss Ukraine, Russian Proposals On Security Guarantees - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Putin, Macron Discuss Ukraine, Russian Proposals on Security Guarantees - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, discussed the situation in Ukraine and Moscow's proposals on security guarantees during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

"A substantive dialogue continued on the situation around Ukraine and issues related to the Russian initiative to develop long-term legal guarantees for the security of Russia," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that Putin drew Macron's attention to Kiev "provocative statements and actions."

The leaders also exchanged views on international issues "in the context of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union."

