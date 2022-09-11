UrduPoint.com

Putin, Macron Discuss Ukraine, Safety Of Zaporizhzhia NPP - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2022 | 07:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine with a focus on ensuring the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Kremlin press service said on Sunday.

"At the initiative of the French side, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. A detailed and frank exchange of views on the situation in Ukraine with a focus on issues of ensuring the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) was held," the press service said in a statement.

According to the Kremlin, Putin informed the French leader about the measures taken by Russian specialists to protect the ZNPP and drew attention to regular Ukrainian attacks on ZNPP facilities, including the radioactive waste storage facility.

The press service added that both leaders expressed their mutual readiness for a non-politicized interaction with the International Atomic Energy Agency on the situation around the ZNPP.

