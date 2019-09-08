Putin, Macron Discuss Upcoming 2+2 Format Talks in Moscow - Elysee Palace

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone conversation on Sunday discussed key issues of the upcoming 2+2 ministerial talks in Moscow, which will be held on Monday, the press service of the Elysee Palace said.

"This telephone conversation ahead of the meeting in Moscow of a joint [Russian-French] Security Cooperation Council with the participation of the foreign and defense ministers made it possible to clarify the key areas of work of the ministers," the statement said.

The ministers of foreign affairs and defense of Russia and France will hold a meeting in the Russian capital on September 9.

According to the statement, the two leaders also confirmed the intention to hold a Normandy Four summit on Ukrainian reconciliation in the coming weeks in Paris.

"The presidents of the two countries confirmed that the current situation will allow convening a Normandy Four summit in Paris in the coming weeks in order to achieve progress in implementing the Minsk agreements," the statement said.

Putin and Macron also exchanged views on the situation around the Iranian nuclear problem and expressed hope that all interested sides would take necessary decisions to ease tension.