Putin, Macron Discussed Situation Around Iranian Nuclear Program - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, discussed the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, noting the need for collective efforts to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Regarding the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, both sides stated the demand for collective efforts aimed at preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," the statement says.