Putin, Macron Discussed Situation in Ukraine by Phone - Kremlin

Russian and French presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Ukraine by phone, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the Normandy Four summit would be held on December 9, the preparation entered its final stage.

"The main attention has been paid to the situation in Ukraine - taking into account the preparation for the Normandy format summit scheduled for December 9 in Paris. Both sides stressed that such a meeting should really contribute to the speedy and full implementation of the Minsk agreements," the Kremlin said.

Putin and Macron noted the need for Kiev to fulfill its obligations on the political aspects of the intra-Ukrainian settlement.