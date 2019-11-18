Putin, Macron Discussed Syria by Phone - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Syria by phone, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Syria by phone, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday.

"During the discussion of the situation in Syria, the leaders emphasized the great importance of the work of the constitutional committee, as well as the organization of comprehensive humanitarian assistance to Syria," it said.

The Kremlin said Putin and Macron had agreed on further defense coordination to counter the terrorist threat in the region.