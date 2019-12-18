UrduPoint.com
Putin, Macron Discussed Syria By Phone - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron the situation in Syria by phone, the Kremlin said in a statement Tuesday.

"The situation in Syria was discussed.

Vladimir Putin spoke about the progress in the implementation of the Russian-Turkish agreements on the northeast of the country and Idlib. The importance of a decisive fight against terrorism and close coordination of actions in this area was emphasized by both sides," it said.

