Putin, Macron Discussed Syria by Phone - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron the situation in Syria by phone, the Kremlin said in a statement Tuesday.

"The situation in Syria was discussed.

Vladimir Putin spoke about the progress in the implementation of the Russian-Turkish agreements on the northeast of the country and Idlib. The importance of a decisive fight against terrorism and close coordination of actions in this area was emphasized by both sides," it said.