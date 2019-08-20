UrduPoint.com
Putin, Macron Discussed Ukraine, Experts To Prepare Normandy Format Meeting - Peskov

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 04:31 PM

Putin, Macron Discussed Ukraine, Experts to Prepare Normandy Format Meeting - Peskov

Russian and French presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron discussed Ukraine in detail on Monday, a meeting in the Normandy format will be preceded by expert work, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Russian and French presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron discussed Ukraine in detail on Monday, a meeting in the Normandy format will be preceded by expert work, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

"We coordinated positions on the main issues of both the bilateral and international agenda. It also included Ukraine: prospects for organizing a Normandy format summit, to be preceded by serious work at the expert level, so that, as it was said yesterday, not to hold a meeting for the sake of a meeting, were discussed in detail and expertly," Peskov said speaking about the meeting of the two countries' leaders on Monday.

