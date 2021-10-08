Putin, Macron Discussing Timing of Next Contact - Lavrov

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron are discussing the possible dates of their next contact, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The presidents maintain a very close contact. They are currently discussing the optimal timing of the next top-level contact, this is always helpful," Lavrov told representatives of the Association of European Businesses.

