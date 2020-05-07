Putin, Macron Exchange Congratulations on 75th Anniversary of Victory in WWII - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation, exchanging warm congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory over fascism, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"The heads of state exchanged warm congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory over fascism. This anniversary is a common legacy of our states. Vladimir Putin noted, in particular, that people in Russia would always remember the feat of the Normandy-Neman squadron pilots fighting on the Soviet-German front. The presidents conveyed sincere wishes for health and well-being to the veterans of both countries," the statement says.

The two leaders also discussed the preparation of a video conference of leaders of the permanent members of the UN Security Council, the Kremlin said.

"During the discussion of the situation with containing the spread of coronavirus, the importance of the established bilateral cooperation in this direction was confirmed. The parties also touched upon the preparation of a video conference of the leaders of the states ” permanent members of the UN Security Council, focused on the joint fight against the pandemic," it said.

Putin and Macron also exchanged views on pressing international issues, including the settlement of the intra-Ukrainian conflict and the crisis in Libya, it said.