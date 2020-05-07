UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Macron Exchange Congratulations On 75th Anniversary Of Victory In WWII - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 09:50 PM

Putin, Macron Exchange Congratulations on 75th Anniversary of Victory in WWII - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation, exchanging warm congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory over fascism, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"The heads of state exchanged warm congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory over fascism. This anniversary is a common legacy of our states. Vladimir Putin noted, in particular, that people in Russia would always remember the feat of the Normandy-Neman squadron pilots fighting on the Soviet-German front. The presidents conveyed sincere wishes for health and well-being to the veterans of both countries," the statement says.

The two leaders also discussed the preparation of a video conference of leaders of the permanent members of the UN Security Council, the Kremlin said.

"During the discussion of the situation with containing the spread of coronavirus, the importance of the established bilateral cooperation in this direction was confirmed. The parties also touched upon the preparation of a video conference of the leaders of the states ” permanent members of the UN Security Council, focused on the joint fight against the pandemic," it said.

The presidents confirmed the importance of the established bilateral cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Macron also exchanged views on pressing international issues, including the settlement of the intra-Ukrainian conflict and the crisis in Libya, it said.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Vladimir Putin Libya Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

55 minutes ago

Small change and Skywards Miles help Emirates make ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs convenes quarterly consultative coun ..

2 hours ago

Nigeria Kills Over 340 Militants, 150 Bandits in 2 ..

17 minutes ago

Netherlands' Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Rise to 4 ..

17 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler assigns Salah Al Muhairi as chairman ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.