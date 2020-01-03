Putin, Macron Express Concern Over US Killing of Quds Commander Soleimani

(@imziishan)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron expressed concern in phone talks on Friday over the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani as a result of a US airstrike, the Kremlin's press service said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron expressed concern in phone talks on Friday over the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani as a result of a US airstrike, the Kremlin's press service said.

Soleimani, commander of the Quds special forces unit of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with 10 other people were killed on Friday morning in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump.

"Both leaders expressed concern about the death of the Quds Special Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps of Iran, Qasem Soleimani, as a result of a US missile strike on Baghdad airport. They noted that this action could seriously aggravate the situation in the region," the press service said in a statement.