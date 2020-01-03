UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Macron Express Concern Over US Killing Of Quds Commander Soleimani

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 08:19 PM

Putin, Macron Express Concern Over US Killing of Quds Commander Soleimani

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron expressed concern in phone talks on Friday over the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani as a result of a US airstrike, the Kremlin's press service said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron expressed concern in phone talks on Friday over the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani as a result of a US airstrike, the Kremlin's press service said.

Soleimani, commander of the Quds special forces unit of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with 10 other people were killed on Friday morning in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump.

"Both leaders expressed concern about the death of the Quds Special Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps of Iran, Qasem Soleimani, as a result of a US missile strike on Baghdad airport. They noted that this action could seriously aggravate the situation in the region," the press service said in a statement.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Trump Baghdad Vladimir Putin Airport

Recent Stories

'Redressing overseas Pakistanis' grievances top pr ..

2 minutes ago

Actions being taken against delinquent officials: ..

2 minutes ago

Soleimani was plotting 'big action' threatening Am ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Tells Macron About Ceasefire Progress in Nor ..

2 minutes ago

Unrest May Unfold in Bahrain after Soleimani's Kil ..

7 minutes ago

Afghan Ambassador Says Peace Talks in Murky Waters ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.