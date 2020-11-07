Putin, Macron Express Interest in Deeper Cooperation on Fighting COVID-19 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, have expressed their interest in deepening the two countries' cooperation on combating the coronavirus pandemic and developing vaccines during phone talks, the Kremlin said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, have expressed their interest in deepening the two countries' cooperation on combating the coronavirus pandemic and developing vaccines during phone talks, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"The sides reviewed urgent issues of bilateral cooperation in various fields. They expressed interest in deepening cooperation on combating the coronavirus infection, including establishing contacts between Russian specialized structures and the Pasteur Institute in the development and production of vaccines," the Kremlin said.

The leaders agreed on future contacts.