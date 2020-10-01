Putin, Macron Express Serious Concern Over Hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron have expressed serious concern over the ongoing full-scale hostilities in conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

