Putin, Macron Held Another Phone Conversation to Discuss Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, held another phone conversation on Sunday night to discuss the situation around Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Macron and Putin held the first phone conversation during the day on Sunday and agreed to organize a meeting of a trilateral contact group on Ukraine.

at the initiative of President Macron, the second phone conversation of the leaders of Russia and France took place in a day," Peskov said, adding that the sides continued to discuss the "situation around Ukraine."

According to the spokesman, the presidents emphasized the need to continue the dialogue between the foreign ministries and political advisers."

"Contacts between Russia and France at the level of foreign ministers are also possible in the near future," Peskov added.