UrduPoint.com

Putin, Macron Held Another Phone Conversation To Discuss Ukraine - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Putin, Macron Held Another Phone Conversation to Discuss Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, held another phone conversation on Sunday night to discuss the situation around Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Macron and Putin held the first phone conversation during the day on Sunday and agreed to organize a meeting of a trilateral contact group on Ukraine.

"Yesterday ...

at the initiative of President Macron, the second phone conversation of the leaders of Russia and France took place in a day," Peskov said, adding that the sides continued to discuss the "situation around Ukraine."

According to the spokesman, the presidents emphasized the need to continue the dialogue between the foreign ministries and political advisers."

"Contacts between Russia and France at the level of foreign ministers are also possible in the near future," Peskov added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Vladimir Putin Sunday

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to Suisee leaks

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to Suisee leaks

7 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

36 minutes ago
 PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in ..

PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in Swat

2 hours ago
 Swiss leaks expose many strongmen, spies all aroun ..

Swiss leaks expose many strongmen, spies all around world

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st February 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>