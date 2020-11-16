UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Macron Held Phone Talks On Karabakh - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Putin, Macron Held Phone Talks on Karabakh - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, held a thorough phone conversation on the developments in Nagorno-Karabakh, confirming readiness to coordinate effort of the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)'s Minsk Group, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with French Republic President Emmanuel Macron. Taking into consideration Russia's and France's co-presidency of the OSCE Minsk Group, they thoroughly discussed the developments around Nagorno-Karabakh," the Kremlin said in statement.

Putin briefed the French leader on Russia's active mediation, which made it possible to "stop the bloodshed and prevent new victims," the Kremlin added, specifying that the Russian president focused on peacekeepers' deployment and praised the continuing regional stabilization.

Putin and Macron reaffirmed commitment to coordinate the effort of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs (Russia, France and the United States), the Kremlin went on to say. According to the statement, the leaders pointed to the need to urgently address such humanitarian issues as creating proper conditions for the population, restoring infrastructure and preserving churches.

The presidents also discussed the bilateral cooperation, including against the terror threat, the Kremlin concluded.

Related Topics

Russia Europe France Minsk Vladimir Putin United States

Recent Stories

APAC Insider selects APR for Best PR Agency 2020 A ..

1 minute ago

Pakistani teams win first and third prize in the H ..

17 minutes ago

PM says Covid-19 is more lethal than before, bans ..

28 minutes ago

Al Bowardi, French Armed Forces Minister discuss d ..

36 minutes ago

ADX achieves 92.2% in disclosure compliance of 3rd ..

36 minutes ago

ADEK launches new edition of scholarships for dist ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.