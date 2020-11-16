Putin, Macron Held Phone Talks on Karabakh - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, held a thorough phone conversation on the developments in Nagorno-Karabakh, confirming readiness to coordinate effort of the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)'s Minsk Group, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with French Republic President Emmanuel Macron. Taking into consideration Russia's and France's co-presidency of the OSCE Minsk Group, they thoroughly discussed the developments around Nagorno-Karabakh," the Kremlin said in statement.

Putin briefed the French leader on Russia's active mediation, which made it possible to "stop the bloodshed and prevent new victims," the Kremlin added, specifying that the Russian president focused on peacekeepers' deployment and praised the continuing regional stabilization.

Putin and Macron reaffirmed commitment to coordinate the effort of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs (Russia, France and the United States), the Kremlin went on to say. According to the statement, the leaders pointed to the need to urgently address such humanitarian issues as creating proper conditions for the population, restoring infrastructure and preserving churches.

The presidents also discussed the bilateral cooperation, including against the terror threat, the Kremlin concluded.