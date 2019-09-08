(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday held phone talks with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, the Russian president's office said.

"Following recent Russia-France talks at Bregancon Fort, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke over the phone," the office said.

Both presidents gave a positive assessment of Saturday's simultaneous release of detained and convicted person's agreed by Kiev and Moscow as an important humanitarian action.

Putin also noted during the conversation that there was now a need for Kiev to fulfill agreements reached as part of the high-level talks that took place in Paris and Berlin in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

This included Ukraine's disengagement of forces from the contact line in its eastern region of Donbas and putting into writing the Steinmeier formula, which was presented in 2015 by former German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier as a way to settle the conflict in the region by administrating a temporary special local self-government rule in certain parts of it.

Putin also discussed with Macron the importance of a thorough preparation of the agenda for the next Normandy Four summit.