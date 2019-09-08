UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Macron Hold Phone Talks On Sunday - Russian President's Office

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 11:20 PM

Putin, Macron Hold Phone Talks on Sunday - Russian President's Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday held phone talks with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, the Russian president's office said.

"Following recent Russia-France talks at Bregancon Fort, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke over the phone," the office said.

Both presidents gave a positive assessment of Saturday's simultaneous release of detained and convicted person's agreed by Kiev and Moscow as an important humanitarian action.

Putin also noted during the conversation that there was now a need for Kiev to fulfill agreements reached as part of the high-level talks that took place in Paris and Berlin in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

This included Ukraine's disengagement of forces from the contact line in its eastern region of Donbas and putting into writing the Steinmeier formula, which was presented in 2015 by former German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier as a way to settle the conflict in the region by administrating a temporary special local self-government rule in certain parts of it.

Putin also discussed with Macron the importance of a thorough preparation of the agenda for the next Normandy Four summit.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia German Paris Berlin Vladimir Putin Kiev Sunday 2016 2015 From

Recent Stories

UAE, Central African Republic boosting ties

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives credentials of UN Resi ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed receives CEO of Merck

2 hours ago

32,256 business licenses issued in eight months in ..

2 hours ago

Sultan Al Jaber discusses key media issues with pa ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Metro is a key pillar of our infrastructure, ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.