Putin, Macron Hold Phone Talks To Discuss Nagorno-Karabakh At French Initiative - Kremlin
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 02:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, have held a phone conversation to discuss the situation in conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.
The conversation was held on Wednesday at the French initiative.
"[The parties] have thoroughly discussed the dramatic escalation of the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone," the statement said.