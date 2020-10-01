UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Macron Hold Phone Talks To Discuss Nagorno-Karabakh At French Initiative - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 02:30 AM

Putin, Macron Hold Phone Talks to Discuss Nagorno-Karabakh at French Initiative - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, have held a phone conversation to discuss the situation in conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

The conversation was held on Wednesday at the French initiative.

"[The parties] have thoroughly discussed the dramatic escalation of the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone," the statement said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

UAE secures 24.8 per cent of Japan&#039;s crude oi ..

17 minutes ago

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

3 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

3 hours ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

4 hours ago

Nawaz should surrender before law; proposes Nadeem ..

2 hours ago

US Embassy in Kiev Confirms Death of Employee

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.