Putin, Macron Hold Phone Talks to Discuss Nagorno-Karabakh at French Initiative - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, have held a phone conversation to discuss the situation in conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

The conversation was held on Wednesday at the French initiative.

"[The parties] have thoroughly discussed the dramatic escalation of the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone," the statement said.