UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Macron May Discuss Repatriation Of Napoleon General's Remains - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 04:30 PM

Putin, Macron May Discuss Repatriation of Napoleon General's Remains - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron may discuss repatriation of the remains of a Napoleon's general, Charles Etienne Gudin, at their upcoming meeting, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Tuesday.

Peskov said earlier in the day that Putin and Macron would meet on August 19 in France to discuss bilateral cooperation among other issues.

"We know that this is a very important mission, a very important archaeological discovery. And undoubtedly, if our French colleagues want to discuss it, I am sure that this topic will also be discussed," Peskov said when asked if this issue could be touched upon at the upcoming meeting.

The spokesman added that Putin and Macron usually had a "very open dialogue that may expand if needed to include any issues, any topics."

The remains that are likely to be those of the general were discovered in the city of Smolensk in Western Russia. Gudin participated in Napoleon's Russian campaign and was wounded in the Battle of Valutino on August 19, 1812. A cannonball severed one of his legs and injured the other one. The general was brought to Smolensk where the French emperor personally tended to him. However, Gudin was beyond help.

Related Topics

Injured Russia France Vladimir Putin Smolensk May August

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

16 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

20 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

20 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.