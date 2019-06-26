UrduPoint.com
Putin, Macron May Discuss Ukraine, JCPOA, Syria On G20 Sidelines In Japan - Kremlin Aide

Wed 26th June 2019 | 07:55 PM

Putin, Macron May Discuss Ukraine, JCPOA, Syria on G20 Sidelines in Japan - Kremlin Aide

Russian and French presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, on the G20 sidelines in Japan, may discuss the Minsk process on Ukraine taking into account the actions of the country's new leadership, as well as the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program and Syria, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Russian and French presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, on the G20 sidelines in Japan, may discuss the Minsk process on Ukraine taking into account the actions of the country's new leadership, as well as the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program and Syria, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Wednesday.

The talks between the two heads of state will be held on June 28 in Osaka, Japan. The presidential aide clarified that the leaders would exchange views on current international issues during the meeting.

"Russia and France are helping resolve the intra-Ukrainian conflict, primarily in the framework of the Normandy format - Russia, Germany, Ukraine, France.

The generally accepted basis of the peace process is the Minsk Package of Measures developed in 2015. The discussion of the prospects for its further implementation is expected to take into account the actions of the new leadership of Ukraine," Ushakov said.

"The presidents are expected to pay special attention to the situation around Iran and its nuclear program. Russia and France are united by common tasks - preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and preventing the escalation of tension between Iran and the United States and in the Persian Gulf region in general," he said.

Ushakov said Syria would also be discussed.

