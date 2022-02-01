Putin, Macron May Meet in Person in Foreseeable Future - Kremlin

A face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron may take place in the foreseeable future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) A face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron may take place in the foreseeable future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"It may take place in the foreseeable future. We will inform you once all the details are finalized," Peskov told reporters, noting that the leaders will meet in person.

On Monday, the presidents held a phone conversation and agreed to promptly study the possibility of holding a ace-to-face meeting, the Kremlin said.