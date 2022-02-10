Putin, Macron May Talk Again in Near Future - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron may talk again in near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"It can be assumed that such a conversation can take place in the very near future, because they agreed in Moscow that after this round of contacts (in Kiev) is completed, they will exchange. There is no exact date yet," Peskov told reporters.