MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to hold a conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in light of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's upcoming visit to Paris, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Not yet, but you know that such contacts are arranged very quickly if necessary," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Putin and Macron planned a phone conversion prior to or after Zelenskyy's visit, planned for Friday.