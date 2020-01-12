Putin, Macron Note Importance of Showing Restraint Amid Tensions Involving Iran - Kremlin

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in a phone call on Sunday, noted that it is important for all sides to current tensions related to Iran to exercise restraint, the Kremlin press service said, adding that the presidents had also expressed their support for the Iran nuclear deal, formally referred to as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"Due to the tense situation involving Iran, the presidents of Russia and France noted the need for all sides to show restraint and expressed their support for continued efforts to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," the press service said.