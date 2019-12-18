UrduPoint.com
Putin, Macron Noted Need To Resolve Crisis In Libya By Political Means - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron noted during a telephone conversation the need to resolve the crisis in Libya by political and diplomatic means, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

"In an exchange of views on Libya, the presidents noted the need to resolve the crisis politically and diplomatically. In this regard, support was confirmed by Russia and France for the mediation efforts of the UN and Germany on a peaceful settlement," it said.

