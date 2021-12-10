Putin-Macron Phone Call Not Scheduled Yet But Can Be Held Very Quickly - Kremlin

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) There is no phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron scheduled yet, but it can be organized very quickly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Macron said earlier this week that he plans to hold a phone conversation with Putin next week to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

"So far, he ... has not been scheduled (to hold phone talks), but this can happen very, very quickly," Peskov told reporters.