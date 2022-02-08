Putin, Macron Plan to Exchange Views in Near Future - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, plan to hold a conversation in order to exchange views in near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Macron and Putin held a meeting in Moscow on Monday that lasted over five hours.

"In any case, as was said yesterday, the two presidents intend to talk again in the near future and exchange views," Peskov told reporters.