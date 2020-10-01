Putin, Macron Ready for Statement on Karabakh on Behalf of OSCE Minsk Group - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call expressed their readiness for a statement on behalf of the OSCE Minsk Group leaders to end the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh and start dialogue, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"The sides expressed their readiness for a statement on behalf of the leaders of the states co-chairs of the Minsk Group (Russia, France and the United States) in favor of an immediate end to the armed confrontation and resumption of the negotiation process," the statement said.