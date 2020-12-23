Putin, Macron Reaffirm Commitment to Developing Contacts for COVID-19 Vaccines Production

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and reaffirmed their intention to develop contacts between the two countries on the production of vaccines, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and reaffirmed their intention to develop contacts between the two countries on the production of vaccines, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"A number of topical topics of bilateral cooperation with an emphasis on combating the coronavirus pandemic were also touched upon. The intention was confirmed to develop contacts between the specialized organizations of the two countries on the production of vaccines and mass vaccination of the population," the statement says.