Putin, Macron Reaffirm Decision to Fight Terrorism in Light of Attacks in France - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, have reaffirmed during phone talks their commitment to combating terrorism in all its manifestations in light of the recent terrorist attacks in France, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"At the initiative of the French side, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron held phone talks. Over the recent terrorist attacks in France, both sides highlighted the commitment to fighting terrorism in all its manifestations," the Kremlin said in a statement.