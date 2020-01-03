UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 08:24 PM

Putin, Macron Reaffirm Support for Settling Libyan Crisis by Peaceful Means Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, have expressed their support of settling the crisis in Libya through peaceful means, including mediation by international actors, the Kremlin's press service said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, have expressed their support of settling the crisis in Libya through peaceful means, including mediation by international actors, the Kremlin's press service said in a statement on Friday.

The statement came in following phone talks between the Russian and French presidents earlier in the day.

"Discussing the situation in Libya, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron spoke in favor of settling the crisis in this country by peaceful means. They have expressed support of political and diplomatic efforts brought about by the mediation of the United Nations and Germany, among others," the press service said.

