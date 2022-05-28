UrduPoint.com

Putin, Macron, Scholz Discuss Global Food Security Situation - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin, his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron,, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held an in-depth discussion on global food security situation, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"The situation in the sphere of global food security was discussed in detail. Vladimir Putin explained, cogently and based on specific facts, the real causes of difficulties with food supplies, which were the result of flawed economic and financial policies of Western countries, as well as the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by them," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The statement also noted that Russia is ready to assist in finding options for unimpeded grain exports, including the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports. The Kremlin stated that increasing supplies of Russian fertilizers and agricultural products, which requires lifting the relevant sanctions, will also help to reduce tension on the global food market.

