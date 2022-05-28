UrduPoint.com

Putin, Macron, Scholz Exchange Views On Key Issues Of Situation In Ukraine - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed key issues on the situation in Ukraine in a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, including the ongoing works on establishing a peaceful life in the Donbas region, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"The Russian president informed in detail (Macron and Scholz) about the latest development of events in the context of the ongoing special military operation, noting that the Russian armed forces strictly comply with international humanitarian law. He said how systematic work was organized to establish a peaceful life in Mariupol and other liberated cities in the Donbas region," the message said.

