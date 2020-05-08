UrduPoint.com
Putin, Macron Speak Ahead Of 75th Anniversary Of WWII Victory - Elysee Palace

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:18 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, spoke ahead of the 75th anniversary of the World War II Victory, the French presidential office said Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, spoke ahead of the 75th anniversary of the World War II Victory, the French presidential office said Thursday.

"The president of the [French] Republic today spoke to his Russian counterpart on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the end of the World War II in Europe," the Elysee said.

Macron spoke of France's solidarity with Russia in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The French president remarked on the importance of strategic dialogue between France and Russia for security and trust.

