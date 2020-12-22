Putin, Macron Spoke by Phone, Discussed Karabakh - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and the presidents discussed Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, among other issues, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and the presidents discussed Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, among other issues, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"The situation around Nagorno-Karabakh was thoroughly discussed.

The Russian president stressed that the situation in the region was stabilizing, and the agreements recorded in the statement of the presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan and the prime minister of Armenia on November 9, are generally consistently implemented," the statement says.

The successful work of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh was noted in the conversation between Putin and Macron, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Macron reaffirmed their mutual readiness to continue coordination on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, including within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, it said.