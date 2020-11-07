UrduPoint.com
Putin, Macron Talk About Foreign Jihadists' Role in Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Saturday discussed the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and the presence of foreign fighters from Syria and Libya in the disputed region, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Saturday discussed the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and the presence of foreign fighters from Syria and Libya in the disputed region, the Kremlin said.

"In talks on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, they expressed their grave concern about the ongoing clashes across a large portion of the conflict zone and a growing presence of extremists from Syria and Libya," a press release read.

In the phone conversation, Putin told Macron about Russia's efforts to put an end to the fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia as soon as possible and push them toward finding a political solution to the crisis with mediation from Russia and France, the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk group.

