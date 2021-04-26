UrduPoint.com
Putin, Macron Talked By Phone, Focusing On Internal Ukrainian Conflict - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 11:20 PM

Putin, Macron Talked by Phone, Focusing on Internal Ukrainian Conflict - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron talked by phone, paying special attention to the internal Ukrainian conflict, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"At the initiative of the French side, a phone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron. Particular attention was paid to the internal Ukrainian conflict. Concern was expressed over the escalation of tension in southeastern Ukraine," the statement says.

Putin drew Macron's attention to the provocative actions of Kiev, which purposefully exacerbates the situation in Donbas and ignores the Minsk agreements.

"The need for strict implementation of the previously reached agreements by the Kiev authorities, first of all, on establishing a direct dialogue with Donetsk and Luhansk and legal registration of the special status of Donbas, was emphasized," the statement says.

"In turn, Emmanuel Macron briefed Putin on the merits of the recent negotiations with the president of Ukraine in Paris," the message says.

Putin and Macron reaffirmed their commitment to continuing close cooperation between Russia and France in the Normandy format, the Kremlin said.

The presidents also discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, stated that the situation remains calm.

At the request of Macron, Putin commented on relations with Prague, emphasizing the absurd nature of the accusations and actions taken by the Czech Republic.

Putin and Macron also discussed the fight against the spread of coronavirus and the situation with Alexey Navalny.

