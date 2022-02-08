Putin-Macron Talks In Kremlin Conclude, Presidents Preparing For Press Conference - Peskov
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 01:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The talks between the presidents of Russia and France, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, ended, the leaders talked for more than 5 hours, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
"Negotiations are over. The presidents are preparing for a press conference," Peskov said.
The conversation that Putin and Macron had at the table in the oval hall began at 18:33 Moscow time (15:33 GMT).