Putin, Macron to Discuss Syria, Libya, JCPOA, Security in Europe - Kremlin Aide

Russian and French presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron will discuss Syria, Libya, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and security in Europe during talks on August 19, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Russian and French presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron will discuss Syria Libya , the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and security in Europe during talks on August 19, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters Friday.

"Of course, Iran, the situation around Iran, the situation around its nuclear program. Both Russia and France are united by the common tasks of preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and preventing escalation of tension between Iran and the United States in the Persian Gulf region and in general.

Then certainly Syria and Libya," Ushakov said.

He said Putin and Macron would discuss the Ukrainian conflict, possible efforts to settle it, including in the Normandy format, adding that international issues, including ensuring security in Europe and Russia-EU cooperation would also be touched upon.

Ushakov said Russia and France had agreed to hold in 2021 a cross-year of regional cooperation, and the countries' leaders would confirm the agreement at their meeting.