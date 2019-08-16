UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Macron To Discuss Syria, Libya, JCPOA, Security In Europe - Kremlin Aide

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 07:19 PM

Putin, Macron to Discuss Syria, Libya, JCPOA, Security in Europe - Kremlin Aide

Russian and French presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron will discuss Syria, Libya, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and security in Europe during talks on August 19, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Russian and French presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron will discuss Syria, Libya, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and security in Europe during talks on August 19, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters Friday.

"Of course, Iran, the situation around Iran, the situation around its nuclear program. Both Russia and France are united by the common tasks of preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and preventing escalation of tension between Iran and the United States in the Persian Gulf region and in general.

Then certainly Syria and Libya," Ushakov said.

He said Putin and Macron would discuss the Ukrainian conflict, possible efforts to settle it, including in the Normandy format, adding that international issues, including ensuring security in Europe and Russia-EU cooperation would also be touched upon.

Ushakov said Russia and France had agreed to hold in 2021 a cross-year of regional cooperation, and the countries' leaders would confirm the agreement at their meeting.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Europe Nuclear France Vladimir Putin United States Libya August Agreement

Recent Stories

Watling puts New Zealand in strong position in Gal ..

1 minute ago

Plantation campaign '1 person, 2 trees' to be lau ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh University revises schedule for submission o ..

2 minutes ago

Wife torture case: Court extends interim bail of M ..

2 minutes ago

Over half a million saplings target set for federa ..

8 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister condemns Quetta mosque blast ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.