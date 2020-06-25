Putin, Macron to Hold Video Conference on Strategic Ties, Global Crises on Friday- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, will hold on Friday a video conference focusing on the bilateral strategic security partnership and the key global crises, including in Syria, Libya and Ukraine, media reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

According to Agence France-Presse international news agency, the leaders also want to discuss the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the situation around the Iranian nuclear deal, and cyberattacks.

Putin and Macron are also expected to touch upon cooperation on health care and environment, the news agency added.

The video conference is set to be held in the second half of the day.