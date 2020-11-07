Putin, Macron Urge Compliance With Minsk, Normandy Agreements on Ukraine - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, said during phone talks on Saturday that all agreements on eastern Ukraine reached in Paris and Minsk must be adhered to, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, said during phone talks on Saturday that all agreements on eastern Ukraine reached in Paris and Minsk must be adhered to, the Kremlin said.

"During an exchange of opinions on the intra-Ukrainian settlement, they emphasized the need for a full implementation of the set of measures agreed on in Minsk and all accords reached in the Normandy format, including at the 2019 Paris Summit," a press release read.