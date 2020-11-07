UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Macron Urge Compliance With Minsk, Normandy Agreements On Ukraine - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 08:14 PM

Putin, Macron Urge Compliance With Minsk, Normandy Agreements on Ukraine - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, said during phone talks on Saturday that all agreements on eastern Ukraine reached in Paris and Minsk must be adhered to, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, said during phone talks on Saturday that all agreements on eastern Ukraine reached in Paris and Minsk must be adhered to, the Kremlin said.

"During an exchange of opinions on the intra-Ukrainian settlement, they emphasized the need for a full implementation of the set of measures agreed on in Minsk and all accords reached in the Normandy format, including at the 2019 Paris Summit," a press release read.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia Minsk Paris Vladimir Putin 2019 All

Recent Stories

407 new cases detected, 433 new recoveries: Saudi ..

1 minute ago

Opposition's alliance desire to enjoy privileges: ..

31 seconds ago

Rossi half-brother Luca Marini gets MotoGP call-up ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Culture, Kart Group collaborate on initiativ ..

16 minutes ago

AAC inspected shops, impose fine on violations

2 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Advocate for Boosting Efforts to Nor ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.