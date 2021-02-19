UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Maduro Discuss COVID-19 Situation In Phone Conversation - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 08:34 PM

Putin, Maduro Discuss COVID-19 Situation in Phone Conversation - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday held a phone conversation with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, and the sides focused on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday held a phone conversation with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, and the sides focused on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kremlin said.

"Topical issues of the development of Russian-Venezuelan strategic partnership were discussed in a constructive and friendly manner. Particular attention was paid to cooperation in the fight against the spread of coronavirus," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Maduro also thanked Putin for deliveries of Sputnik V, the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, to Venezuela.

Moreover, the Venezuelan leader informed the Russian president about the COVID-19 situation in his country.

"He [Maduro] also informed about the situation in the Republic [of Venezuela], including in the context of external pressure exerted on Venezuela. The Russian president expressed support for the efforts of the Venezuelan authorities to strengthen the country's sovereignty," the Kremlin said.

The presidents also confirmed their mutual preparedness to strengthen Russia-Venezuela ties in various fields.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Venezuela Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Punjab becomes hub of industrial activities: Mian ..

41 seconds ago

Research vital to address problems of farmers

43 seconds ago

Usman Dar accuses Rana Sanaullah of sabotaging pea ..

3 minutes ago

UN Says Encouraged by Steps to Preserve Iran Nucle ..

3 minutes ago

Czechs Must Wear Respirator, 2 Masks in Public Ami ..

3 minutes ago

12 candidates in run for by-polls on NA-221

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.