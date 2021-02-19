Putin, Maduro Discuss COVID-19 Situation in Phone Conversation - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday held a phone conversation with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, and the sides focused on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kremlin said.

"Topical issues of the development of Russian-Venezuelan strategic partnership were discussed in a constructive and friendly manner. Particular attention was paid to cooperation in the fight against the spread of coronavirus," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Maduro also thanked Putin for deliveries of Sputnik V, the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, to Venezuela.

Moreover, the Venezuelan leader informed the Russian president about the COVID-19 situation in his country.

"He [Maduro] also informed about the situation in the Republic [of Venezuela], including in the context of external pressure exerted on Venezuela. The Russian president expressed support for the efforts of the Venezuelan authorities to strengthen the country's sovereignty," the Kremlin said.

The presidents also confirmed their mutual preparedness to strengthen Russia-Venezuela ties in various fields.