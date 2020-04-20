UrduPoint.com
Putin, Maduro Hold Phone Talks On Coronavirus, OPEC+ - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 08:18 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, spoke on the phone about the coronavirus infection, OPEC+ deal and several other pressing issues, the Kremlin said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, spoke on the phone about the coronavirus infection, OPEC+ deal and several other pressing issues, the Kremlin said Monday.

"They discussed the issues linked to the spread of the coronavirus. Nicolas Maduro expressed gratitude over Russia's help, which included delivery of tests," the Kremlin said.

The two leaders remarked on the importance of the coordinated measures to fight the coronavirus across the world, including the idea of "green corridors" for medication. Putin and Maduro agreed to continue bilateral contacts on different levels, including via health ministries.

Putin and Maduro stressed the importance of the OPEC+ deal on oil output cuts, the Kremlin press service said.

In addition, they discussed strengthening of the strategic partnership, in particular, on trade and the economy.

