Putin, Maduro Reaffirm Commitment To Further Close Coordination In International Affairs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 09:33 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro held a phone conversation, confirming their adherence to further close coordination in international affairs, the Kremlin said on Thursday

The leaders discussed topical issues of Russian-Venezuelan cooperation, the implementation of joint projects in trade, economic, energy and other spheres. The importance of cooperation in the fight against coronavirus, including the supply of Russian vaccines to Venezuela, was also emphasized.

"The intention for further close coordination in international affairs was confirmed in accordance with the principles of strategic partnership on which relations between the two states are built. Vladimir Putin expressed his unwavering support for the efforts of the Venezuelan authorities to strengthen sovereignty and ensure the social and economic development of the country," the statement says.

The parties also agreed to intensify Russian-Venezuelan contacts at various levels.

