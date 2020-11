Putin, Maduro to Meet in December - Venezuelan Vice President

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, will hold a meeting in December, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday

"Putin and Maduro will meet next month. The format of the meeting will be determined later," Rodriguez said during her visit to Moscow.