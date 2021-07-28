Putin Maintaining No Personal Contacts With Bush, Obama - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not maintain any personal contacts with ex-US Presidents George Bush and Barack Obama, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"No personal contacts are currently maintained," Peskov told reporters, asked about Putin's communication with Bush and Obama, who celebrate anniversaries this summer.

Asked how the Kremlin's stance on Obama changed, Peskov only said "he used to be a US president, now he is not."

"There is no need to look for some deep philosophical sense," Peskov added.