Putin Makes Every Effort to Deescalate Tensions on Armenian-Azerbaijani Border - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin is making every effort to deescalate tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Naturally, it is difficult to overestimate the role of Russia, the role of Putin personally. Naturally, the president is making every effort to help deescalate tensions on the border. These efforts are ongoing," Peskov told reporters.