Putin-Marcon Phone Talks Not Planned for Today, Tomorrow, Can Be Held If Needed - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) A phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron is not on the schedule for today or tomorrow, but it can be held if necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"(The phone talks) are not on the schedule for today-tomorrow yet. But, on the other hand, events are developing rapidly, so they can take place at any moment. If it takes place, we will inform you," Peskov told reporters.