Putin 'mastermind' of migrant crisis: Polish Prime Minister

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin of orchestrating an unprecedented wave of migrants trying to illegally enter Poland from Belarus and threatening to destabilise the European Union.

"This attack which Lukashenko is conducting has its mastermind in Moscow, the mastermind is President Putin," Morawiecki told an emergency session of the Polish parliament.