Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Putin May Discuss Nemtsov's Murder Case With Journalists, Human Rights Figures - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin may discuss the murder case of opposition figure Boris Nemtsov with journalists and human rights activists at a later date, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

During a meeting of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights one week ago, Putin said that the individuals who ordered and carried out the murder of Nemtsov in 2015 had been found.

When asked by journalists to identify who was responsible for the crime, Peskov said that he did not have that information to hand, although the Kremlin spokesman said that the issue may be raised during the Russian president's future meetings.

"The president will hold talks with journalists, representatives from the media, social activists, human rights activists. They will be able to track this matter," Peskov said.

Nemtsov, who held several senior positions in the Russian government in the 1990s before joining the opposition in the 2000s, was gunned down in the heart of Moscow on February 27, 2015.

Five individuals were convicted in 2017 of being involved in the murder of the Russian opposition figure and were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 11 to 20 years.

