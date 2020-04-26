UrduPoint.com
Putin May Give Address On Coronavirus Situation In Russia In Coming Days - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin may deliver another address about the coronavirus situation in the upcoming week, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

"I think that this week we will hear new statements from the head of state with an assessment of prospects," Peskov said in a television appearance.

Putin has addressed the nation a handful of times since the outbreak began in Russia, calling on citizens to remain indoors and announcing the entire month of April non-working.

